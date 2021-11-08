ICONSIAM rewards Thai athlete heroes of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The ceremony is held to provide monetary rewards and express appreciation to the Thai Paralympic winners who bring happiness to Thai people. The Thai athletes winning the gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games receive 100,000 baht each while those winning the silver and bronze medals get 50,000 baht and 30,000 baht each respectively. All winners also receive VIZ Black Card offering many privileged offers at ICONSIAM, Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery. The total rewards given to the athletes worth over 990,000 baht.

In addition to support the Paralympic athletes, ICONSIAM’s business philosophy is to provide all convenient necessities catering to people of all group, ages, genders, physical diversity and elderly adults. All buildings are fully equipped with all convenient features and are designed with universal friendly approach. The entrance and the exit areas are connected with accessible ramps installed at all building sites and are conveniently linked to the parking buildings. Lifts have sufficient spaces to enable

people using mobility devices and signages are universally recognized and located at proper viewing distance allowing users to find their destination with ease. Appropriately designed accessible public toilets and parking spaces for elderly adults and the disabilities are truly concerned and provided at all floors of the sites. ICONSIAM pier also provides separated ramps accessible for people with mobility impairments. ICONSIAM is the organization earning the 2019 Friendly Design and Tourism for All Awards from the Friendly Design for All Foundation as a good model of friendly design approach ensuring that people of all ages, genders, and abilities can access safely, easily, conveniently and equitably.