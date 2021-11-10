Bitcoin, Ether hit records amid broad rally in cryptocurrencies

Still, the ride has been volatile. The token plunged below $30,000 in June amid criticism of its energy consumption and China's cryptocurrency crackdown. It then recovered in part as the crypto sector adjusted to China's broadsides.

"This breakout in bitcoin might signal the start of a final push-up for the fourth quarter before the crypto market shows more pronounced consolidation into next year," Fundstrat said in a technical-strategy report Monday. "Strength in Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other altcoins looks likely in the weeks to come."

Another theory for the Bitcoin rally is the seemingly ubiquitous Elon Musk, the world's richest man. Musk's Twitter followers in a poll he set up voted in favor of the billionaire selling 10% of his stake in electric-carmaker Tesla Inc.

That brings up the question of what he might do with the proceeds. Musk has previously said he'd like to see Bitcoin succeed and that he personally has bought Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin.

Michael Saylor, the chief executive at MicroStrategy Inc., mentioned the claimed benefits of bitcoin in a reply to Musk's poll tweet. Converting Tesla's balance sheet to Bitcoin "would deliver diversification, inflation protection, & more upside for all investors in a tax efficient manner," he said.

The little more than decade-old market for digital assets has roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value. Some technical indicators suggest Bitcoin's ascent may be due a pause, according to Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies.

Bitcoin aside, more people are being drawn to the crypto economy for so-called decentralized financial services as well as non-fungible tokens, which allow for digital collectibles like online art.

Blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana continue to upgrade to deliver such functionality. The nascent metaverse -- an immersive online environment that creates a virtual reality -- also looms as a cryptocurrency playground.

"We will see corrections along the way, no doubt," said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. "But we're at a point in the cycle where there is a lot of hype about the asset class and the extent to which it will play a role across industries beyond finance such as gaming, entertainment, social media and art."