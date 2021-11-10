Roche Thailand brings together experts to find ways ‘to conquer liver cancer’

According to the World Health Organisation, liver cancer has been the No 1 killer across the world for many years. In 2020 alone, up to 27,394 people in Thailand died from the disease and the number of new liver cancer patients is rising.
This disease is a silent killer, as it shows no signs in the initial stages and many patients only seek treatment when it starts spreading.
The survival rate for this disease is low due to few treatment options. Hence, cooperation between government and private agencies is necessary to deal with this health crisis.
As a first step, Roche Thailand – a top investor in biotechnology research and development – is holding a seminar under its Life Talk Series II entitled “Mission to Conquer Liver Cancer: No 1 Disease that Killed many Thai People”.
This seminar is part of Roche’s 125th-anniversary celebrations and marks its 50 years in Thailand.
Several experts have been invited to share their ideas on tackling the crisis and expanding options for liver cancer treatment.
Farid Bidgoli, general manager of Roche Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, said the company was proud to celebrate this occasion with other Roche offices in over 100 countries by showcasing the company's potential and excellence in medical technology to promote liver cancer treatment guidelines.
"Thailand was ranked fourth among countries with the most liver cancer patients [1]. In addition, the severity and loss due to liver cancer were similar to the Covid-19 crisis," he said. "Hence, the company so far invested and promoted clinical research projects to deliver treatment options that will help Thai patients to have a better quality of life."
He also said innovative options are required to help make treatment opportunities more available for this disease.
“The number of patients with liver cancer and breast cancer was higher than 20,000 people per year. But the number of breast cancer deaths was significantly lower due to the promotion of equality in treatment expenses [2]," he said. "In this regard, Roche Thailand would like to see liver cancer patients able to reach effective treatment in a bid to reduce losses at individual, social and national levels. We intend to cooperate with related government and private agencies to help liver cancer patients to get treatment, have a better quality of life and reduce their death rate."
Hattaya "Ple" Wongkrachang, an actress who lost her husband Sarunyoo "Tua" Wongkrachang to liver cancer in 2020, said her late hubby gave up smoking and drinking after he was infected with Hepatitis B because he was worried it may cause liver cancer. At that time, she said, there was just a small mark on his liver.
"Two years ago, when he was admitted to hospital after losing his balance and slipping during a film shoot, doctors said his liver function was suspicious and that he was in the fourth stage of cancer,” she said.
Dr. Passakorn Wanchaijiraboon, assistant director of Prapokklao hospital's Cancer Excellence Centre, offers the following advice to prevent liver cancer:
• Avoid drinking too much alcohol and eating high-fat foods to prevent a fatty liver.
• Refrain from sharing syringes, tattoo needles, razor blades, or nail clippers with others, including unprotected sex, to avoid Hepatitis B and C viruses.
• Avoid the consumption of processed or dried foods like roasted peanuts, dried shrimp and dried chillies that were stored improperly as they may contain aflatoxin, which can trigger liver cancer.
He added that people exposed to the abovementioned risky behaviour should get medically screened, receive treatment and obey doctors’ orders.
"Nowadays, liver cancer patients have more treatment options, such as immunotherapy which helps reduce the risk of developing severe side effects compared to chemotherapy," he said. "As a doctor who takes care of liver cancer patients, I wish that effective treatment innovations will help improve patients’ quality of life and reduce death rate once they have been approved to be listed in the national essential medicines.
"Dr Rattaphon Triamwichanon, assistant secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), said the government's "Cancer Anywhere" project aims to make it easier for cancer patients to seek medical treatment by giving them the option of making appointments via a smartphone application.
"For liver cancer, the cost-effectiveness evaluation committee, which comprises NHSO, medical experts and private sector, will be responsible
for creating a national essential medicine list to help Thai people have access to their medical rights," he said. "In the future, we hope Thai people will have the opportunity to access effective medical treatments which help reduce the risk of severe side effects.”
Published : November 10, 2021
