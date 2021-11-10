Roche Thailand brings together experts to find ways ‘to conquer liver cancer’

According to the World Health Organisation, liver cancer has been the No 1 killer across the world for many years. In 2020 alone, up to 27,394 people in Thailand died from the disease and the number of new liver cancer patients is rising.

This disease is a silent killer, as it shows no signs in the initial stages and many patients only seek treatment when it starts spreading.

The survival rate for this disease is low due to few treatment options. Hence, cooperation between government and private agencies is necessary to deal with this health crisis.

As a first step, Roche Thailand – a top investor in biotechnology research and development – is holding a seminar under its Life Talk Series II entitled “Mission to Conquer Liver Cancer: No 1 Disease that Killed many Thai People”.

This seminar is part of Roche’s 125th-anniversary celebrations and marks its 50 years in Thailand.

Several experts have been invited to share their ideas on tackling the crisis and expanding options for liver cancer treatment.

Farid Bidgoli, general manager of Roche Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, said the company was proud to celebrate this occasion with other Roche offices in over 100 countries by showcasing the company's potential and excellence in medical technology to promote liver cancer treatment guidelines.