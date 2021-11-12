Scoot to Launch Non-Stop Flights between Bangkok and London

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) that was recently named the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline, celebrates yet another milestone with the announcement of a new non-stop service between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport.
Scoot’s entry on this popular leisure route comes hot on the heels of the borders reopening between the United Kingdom (UK) and Thailand, enabling travel without quarantine at either end. Scoot currently offers the only low-cost direct flights between the UK and Thailand.
The new service will commence with flights from 16 December 2021 and will be followed by three-time weekly scheduled seasonal services from March 2022, with a further review and potential increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval. All services will be operated by Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both Economy and ScootPlus cabins, sporting features such as inflight Wi-Fi, and the ability to upgrade to Scoot Plus or to Scoot-in-Silence – Scoot’s offering of a quiet-zone.
To celebrate the launch, Scoot has released attractive fares to London starting from THB5,500 one-way on Economy, and THB9,900 on ScootPlus (including taxes).
Mr. Campbell Wilson, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said “The progressive relaxation of border restrictions presents new opportunities for airlines and travelers alike. Scoot is excited to add flights between Bangkok and Gatwick to our network, offering our unique combination of great value and great experience with a touch of Scootitude. Scoot empowers travelers to customize their flight experience as they prefer, whether it be with extra legroom, checked baggage, 10kg free cabin baggage allowance, inflight Wi-Fi, tasty meals, Scoot-in-Silence or just enjoy an unbeatable airfare. With Gatwick being a 30-minute rail journey to central London, and Bangkok the main city and travel hub of Thailand, there’s no better opportunity to reignite your wanderlust with Scoot’s new service.”
Scoot was the first low-cost carrier in the world to be awarded the highest health safety ratings by Skytrax and APEX/SimpliFlying for its measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew, and the first low-cost carrier in the world to operate flights with fully-vaccinated crew. Scoot delivers further peace of mind by offering customers the flexibility of a free one-time date change .
With the addition of London, Scoot will serve over 30 destinations in December 2021 as it progressively builds back to its pre-COVID coverage of 68 cities. A link to Scoot’s current and pre-COVID network is here.
Travelers on Scoot, being part of the Singapore Airlines Group, can earn and redeem KrisFlyer loyalty points on their journey. Please refer here for more details on membership and benefits.
Promotional fares are available till 15 December 2021, or whilst stocks last, so book your holiday now at www.flyscoot.com or the Scoot mobile app!
For travel and immigration regulations into UK, please refer here.
Photos can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-ZMlj69Tojd
Flight Schedule for Singapore-Bangkok-London* services (16 – 27 December 2021)
|
Sector
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Frequency
|
Singapore (SIN) – Bangkok (BKK)
|
TR750
|
1135
|
1305
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|
Bangkok (BKK) – London (LGW)
|
TR750
|
1405
|
2005
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|
London (LGW) – Bangkok (BKK)
|
TR751
|
2205
|
1610 (+1)
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|
Bangkok (BKK) – Singapore (SIN)
|
TR751
|
1710
|
2045
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Flight Schedule for London-Bangkok-Singapore* services (29 – 30 December 2021)
|
Sector
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
London (LGW) – Bangkok (BKK)
|
TR751
|
2205
29 December 2021
|
1610 (+1)
30 December 2021
|
Bangkok (BKK) – Singapore (SIN)
|
TR751
|
1710
30 December 2021
|
2045
30 December 2021
For additional flight details, please refer to our website
Flight Schedule for Singapore-Bangkok-London* (Effective 22 March 2022, two times weekly service)
|
Sector
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Frequency
|
Singapore (SIN) – Bangkok (BKK)
|
TR750
|
1135
|
1305
|
Tuesday, Thursday
|
Bangkok (BKK) – London (LGW)
|
TR750
|
1405
|
2005
|
Tuesday, Thursday
|
London (LGW) – Bangkok (BKK)
|
TR751
|
2205
|
1610 (+1)
|
Tuesday, Thursday
|
Bangkok (BKK) – Singapore (SIN)
|
TR751
|
1710
|
2045
|
Wednesday, Friday
Flight Schedule for Singapore-Bangkok-London* (Effective 27 March 2022, three times weekly service)
|
Sector
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Frequency
|
Singapore (SIN) – Bangkok (BKK)
|
TR750
|
1200
|
1330
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|
Bangkok (BKK) – London (LGW)
|
TR750
|
1430
|
2005
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|
London (LGW) – Bangkok (BKK)
|
TR751
|
2205
|
1610 (+1)
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|
Bangkok (BKK) – Singapore (SIN)
|
TR751
|
1705
|
2035
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
*All times listed in local. Schedules are subject to changes and regulatory approval.
Published : November 12, 2021
