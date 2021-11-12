Scoot to Launch Non-Stop Flights between Bangkok and London

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) that was recently named the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline, celebrates yet another milestone with the announcement of a new non-stop service between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport.

Scoot’s entry on this popular leisure route comes hot on the heels of the borders reopening between the United Kingdom (UK) and Thailand, enabling travel without quarantine at either end. Scoot currently offers the only low-cost direct flights between the UK and Thailand.

The new service will commence with flights from 16 December 2021 and will be followed by three-time weekly scheduled seasonal services from March 2022, with a further review and potential increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval. All services will be operated by Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both Economy and ScootPlus cabins, sporting features such as inflight Wi-Fi, and the ability to upgrade to Scoot Plus or to Scoot-in-Silence – Scoot’s offering of a quiet-zone.

To celebrate the launch, Scoot has released attractive fares to London starting from THB5,500 one-way on Economy, and THB9,900 on ScootPlus (including taxes).