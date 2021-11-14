Thai exports under FTAs up 25% in first 9 months of 2021

In the first nine months of the year (January to September), the total trade value stood at US$253.21 billion (8.28 trillion baht), up by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Exports in each product group rose during this period, especially in agriculture, livestock and fisheries industries. These industries saw exports worth $460.73 billion baht, up by 33 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 75.3 per cent of exports to FTA partners.
Major exports include rubber, chilled and frozen fruit, cassava products, spices and herbs, as well as fresh, chilled, frozen and dried vegetables.
In terms of industrial products, Thai exports stood at $80.4 billion, accounting for 58.72 per cent of total exports to FTA markets. The main export products were automobiles and parts, computers and equipment, rubber products, plastic resins, chemicals, electrical appliances, and furniture and parts.
Published : November 14, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021