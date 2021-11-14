Thai exports under FTAs up 25% in first 9 months of 2021

In the first nine months of the year (January to September), the total trade value stood at US$253.21 billion (8.28 trillion baht), up by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Exports in each product group rose during this period, especially in agriculture, livestock and fisheries industries. These industries saw exports worth $460.73 billion baht, up by 33 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 75.3 per cent of exports to FTA partners.