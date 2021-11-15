BTS Group has been selected as DJSI member for the fourth consecutive year

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group has been selected as an index constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021 in the DJSI Emerging Markets or DJSI EM for the fourth year running. From this year’s evaluation, BTS Group remains the only Thai rail transportation company ranked amongst world class DJSI Index members. In addition, this is another year that the Company is also ranked first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Industry. These achievements are a strong endorsement of BTS Group’s sustainability efforts, which are set to align with the strictest domestic and international standards.

Further, on 15 November 2021, BTS Group was selected by the Stock Exchange of Thailand to be a member of the Thailand Sustainability Investment List (THSI) 2021 as a third-time member in the Service category. This reflects the commitment of BTS Group to create and operate sustainable businesses, as well as to focus on responsibility for the environment, society and governance (ESG) aspects for the ultimate benefit of all stakeholders.

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group has been selected as an index constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021 in the DJSI Emerging Markets or DJSI EM for the fourth year running. From this year’s evaluation, BTS Group remains the only Thai rail transportation company ranked amongst world class DJSI Index members. In addition, this is another year that the Company is also ranked first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Industry. These achievements are a strong endorsement of BTS Group’s sustainability efforts, which are set to align with the strictest domestic and international standards.