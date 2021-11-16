B.GRIMM Power expands its renewable energy Portfolio

Chairman of PEB Jonathan Law Ngee Song, said: “We have set a clear goal, that is to transform PEB into a leading pure play renewable energy company in the region. We want to build the largest renewable energy asset portfolio in Malaysia. With B.Grimm Power as a significant shareholder in PEB [upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition], we are confident we are on the accelerated path to achieve our goal, and it certainly serves as a booster to our standing and credibility as well. With the support of B.Grimm Power, PEB through reNIKOLA Holdings can play a key role in helping to achieve this target. Moreover, we believe our efforts on the Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG aspect can be further enhanced by the input from B.Grimm Power given its excellent reputation and established track record in this area. All in all, it is interesting times ahead as we embark on the next phase of our corporate journey.”

B.Grimm Power’s Commitment to Net Zero by 2050

This is yet another step by B.Grimm Power towards reaching the goal of Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050.

Coincidentally Malaysia has also announced its target to reach Net Zero by 2050. It aims to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas or GHG emission across the economy by 45% based on the GDP by 2030, which is 10% higher than the earlier target.

Currently B.Grimm Power has 737 MW of renewable power plants in operations, consisting of solar projects in Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, wind projects and waste-to-energy in Thailand and hydro power projects in Laos. The company also operates a number of solar rooftop projects in Thailand and the Philippines. Additionally, B.Grimm Power currently developing several renewable projects with a total of capacity of 126 MW, including wind project in Poland, hydro power projects in Laos and solar hybrid project in Thailand. The company aims to ramp up its total installed capacity from 3,058 MW at the end of 2020 to at least 7,200 MW of secured PPA by 2025, and to 10,000 MW by 2030 with a targeted annual revenue of more than 100 billion baht.