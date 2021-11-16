France eyes deal with Thailand on Asean-China transport link up

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Trade Negotiations Department, said the focus was on cooperation to help drive Thailand’s circular economy in sectors such as agriculture, food, cosmetics and perfumes, medicines and health, sustainable and health tourism, textiles, fashion, tyres and smart vehicles. France, on the other hand, showed interest in expanding its partnership with Thailand in transport, especially in linking China with Asean countries via land, rain and water.
France is Thailand’s 23rd largest trading partner in the world and third-largest in the European Union after Germany and the Netherlands.
Between January and September this year, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at US$3.02 billion, with Thai exports accounting for $1.37 billion.
Published : November 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
