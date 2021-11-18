Bidens first - and maybe last - gulf oil sale draws big bids

The auction came against the backdrop of higher oil prices and inflation that have provoked concern at the White House. The leases sold Wednesday are unlikely to result in production for five to 10 years but could yield crude for decades.

Environmentalists blasted the administration's decision to sell new drilling rights, just days after President Joe Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland highlighted the nation's green credentials at the COP26 climate summit in Scotland. Although the auction was largely compelled by a federal district court ruling against Biden's leasing pause in June, activists had argued the administration could assert other legal authorities to suspend the sale.

"Today's lease sale is a black eye for the Biden administration," said Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director of the Center for Western Priorities. "After President Biden and Secretary Haaland traveled to Glasgow to assert America's leadership on climate, they have now released a carbon bomb in the Gulf of Mexico."

Wednesday's auction, originally expected in March, was put off after Biden ordered a pause in the sale of new oil and gas leases on federal land so the Interior Department could conduct a comprehensive review of the activity. The department announced plans to hold the delayed sale only after a Louisiana-based federal district court ruled against the moratorium and in the face of a potential contempt of court citation.

It's not clear whether - or when - another gulf oil auction may happen, though two more sales had been penciled in by an Obama-era five-year leasing program that expires next June.

Any future sales also are likely to come with less generous terms. Pending tax-and-spending legislation in the House would impose new fees and higher royalty rates on offshore oil development that would be embedded in future lease terms.

Chevron and Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s Anadarko US Offshore were the most aggressive bidders, with Anadarko lodging the two highest offers - $10 million and $6 million - for two tracts south of Louisiana.

Overall, Anadarko lodged $39.7 million in high bids, according to bureau data.

Other active bidding came from Shell Offshore, BP Exploration and Production and Talos Energy Offshore.

Exxon Mobil, was the apparent winner of 94 shallow-water leases near the Texas coastline, in an apparent step forward for its planned carbon-capture hub near Houston's industrial corridor.