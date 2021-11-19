NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

“As for this signing, it is an extension of the collaboration period for another 3 years, with a plan for development of collaboration on innovations in continuation from previous works regarding BCG Economy according to the strategic plan of the Thai Government, be it city development and promotion of potential of business operators, digital business development, promotion of startup businesses of both countries via Global Startup Hub and Landing Pads Program, promotion of trade and investment of potential companies. Also, there will be a development of collaboration in respect of upgrading of abilities of university students and youths via entrepreneurial university development networks, as well as foresight collaboration promotion between NIA and state agencies and private entities of Finland, so that the development of innovation ecosystem of the two countries may cover every dimension”.

H.E. Mr. Jyri Jarviaho, the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Thailand, the representative of the Republic of Finland said that

“We are very pleased with today’s signing as it will pave the way for Business Finland and NIA’s deepening collaboration for the next three years. These both organizations have wide range of expertise for innovation, start up support, digital economy, circular and green economy solutions, business partnering and financing. We know that modern innovation ecosystems are not build in isolation, but rather in collaboration with partners and experts around the globe. Therefore and in order to both countries to boost their innovation ecosystems, it is crucial to build such partnerships between Thailand and Finland”.