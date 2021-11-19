NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Bangkok, 18th November 2021 – The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA today signs a memorandum of collaboration with Business Finland, a state agency promoting investment on innovation of Finland, to expand collaboration on innovation and business development between Thailand and the Republic of Finland for 3 years period, in continuation from 2018, with emphasis on international innovation development in a variety of dimension, comprising BCG economy, digital business development, startup business promotion, upgrading of entrepreneurial abilities of youths, and foresight promotion. This collaboration is a part of the ‘innovation diplomacy’ that will help push for innovations of the country and will also help create the image of Thailand in becoming an ‘innovative country’.
Dr. Pun-arj Chairatana, Director of National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA said that “NIA has set its own guidelines on development of ‘innovation diplomacy’ continuously by using international relations to help push for innovation of Thailand, basing on strategic cooperation with state agencies having similar roles and missions to NIA and international organizations with innovation potential to upgrade Thailand innovations to international level and to develop the image of Thailand in becoming an “innovative country” in the eyes of the world community.
In the past, NIA and Business Finland had signed a memorandum of collaboration since 2018, when NIA paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Jari Gustafsson, the Permanent Secretary and Assistant Minister of Economic Affairs and Employment of the Republic of Finland at the House of State, Helsinki. Thereafter, NIA has been in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in Thailand and the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki throughout. Since then there have been held consultation meetings on innovation business development guidelines and promotion of innovation operators of both countries, including many academic innovation knowledge exchange activities, such as, [email protected] Seminar on Innovation Organization and Innovation for Sustainability, or on-line seminar on the topic of promotion of business operators during COVID-19, etc.
“As for this signing, it is an extension of the collaboration period for another 3 years, with a plan for development of collaboration on innovations in continuation from previous works regarding BCG Economy according to the strategic plan of the Thai Government, be it city development and promotion of potential of business operators, digital business development, promotion of startup businesses of both countries via Global Startup Hub and Landing Pads Program, promotion of trade and investment of potential companies. Also, there will be a development of collaboration in respect of upgrading of abilities of university students and youths via entrepreneurial university development networks, as well as foresight collaboration promotion between NIA and state agencies and private entities of Finland, so that the development of innovation ecosystem of the two countries may cover every dimension”.
H.E. Mr. Jyri Jarviaho, the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Thailand, the representative of the Republic of Finland said that
“We are very pleased with today’s signing as it will pave the way for Business Finland and NIA’s deepening collaboration for the next three years. These both organizations have wide range of expertise for innovation, start up support, digital economy, circular and green economy solutions, business partnering and financing. We know that modern innovation ecosystems are not build in isolation, but rather in collaboration with partners and experts around the globe. Therefore and in order to both countries to boost their innovation ecosystems, it is crucial to build such partnerships between Thailand and Finland”.
Published : November 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
