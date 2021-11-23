Thailand’s medical industry rides demand surge brought by pandemic, aged population

He pointed out that Thailand has exported 22.2 per cent more medical devices in the first nine months of this year or an increase of 25 billion baht against the same period last year.
This is thanks to technological advances and innovations in the medical industry as well as the Covid-19 pandemic. The fact that Thailand has turned into an aged society also plays a part in the expansion of the industry.
Suriya has assigned the Office of Industrial Economics to come up with an industry development plan for the Cabinet to consider as soon as possible.
Published : November 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
