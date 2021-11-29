Tue, November 30, 2021

business

Large govt projects will help Thai economy grow 3.5-4.5% in 2022, says finance minister

The Thai economy should grow by 3.5 to 4.5 per cent next year with the government’s planned spending of about 1 trillion baht, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday.

“A sound fiscal policy is necessary to drive the economy, and I will ensure that the government spends money to nourish it,” he said.

Arkhom explained that the economic “nourishment” will come in the form of infrastructure and stimulus measures.

He also listed the factors that will affect the overall economic recovery and government policies next year, namely:

• Implementation of policies concerning the promises Thailand made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

• Boosting the use of digital infrastructure by government agencies as well as the capital market, cryptocurrencies and fintech.

• Unlocking international travel.

• Promoting more intense capital market development plans, especially in the digital industry.

• Pandemic situation, especially in relation to the new variant of concern, Omicron.

Arkhom also said that the economy is expected to grow 1 per cent with exports rising by around 17 per cent.

Related News

Published : November 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

German Inflation Surges to 6% as ECB insists spike will pass

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping down

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Asia stocks set for steady open as virus fear ebbs

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Bitcoin stages bounceback following brutal Black-Friday selloff

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Latest News

German Inflation Surges to 6% as ECB insists spike will pass

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Covid-19 cases in Asean surpass 14 million.

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Vaccine is Merriam-Websters word of the year for 2021

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Tiger Woods admits his days as a full-time pro golfer are over after car crash

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.