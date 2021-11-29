Large govt projects will help Thai economy grow 3.5-4.5% in 2022, says finance minister

He also listed the factors that will affect the overall economic recovery and government policies next year, namely:

• Implementation of policies concerning the promises Thailand made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

• Boosting the use of digital infrastructure by government agencies as well as the capital market, cryptocurrencies and fintech.

• Unlocking international travel.

• Promoting more intense capital market development plans, especially in the digital industry.

• Pandemic situation, especially in relation to the new variant of concern, Omicron.

Arkhom also said that the economy is expected to grow 1 per cent with exports rising by around 17 per cent.