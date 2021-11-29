New Laos-China railway may become a boon for Thai agriculture industry

The railway will initially only provide freight services to Chinese companies based in Laos, transporting goods like rubber, dried cassava, industrial salt, ore, etc.
However, Thai businesses should be able to take advantage of the railway by travelling across the Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge to load cargo at the Vientiane Southern Cargo Terminal, the ministry’s spokesman, Chantanon Wannakhajorn said.
He said using the railway can shorten the transit time from two days by road to 10 to 15 hours.
China and Laos have set the goal of transporting 8 million tonnes of goods per year via the railway by 2025 and increasing that to 15 million tonnes per year by 2030.
Published : November 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021
Published : Nov 30, 2021