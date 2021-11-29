Tue, November 30, 2021

business

New Laos-China railway may become a boon for Thai agriculture industry

The new Laos-China railway, which will start running from Thursday, should serve as a good delivery channel for the agriculture industry, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry said on Monday.

The railway will initially only provide freight services to Chinese companies based in Laos, transporting goods like rubber, dried cassava, industrial salt, ore, etc.

However, Thai businesses should be able to take advantage of the railway by travelling across the Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge to load cargo at the Vientiane Southern Cargo Terminal, the ministry’s spokesman, Chantanon Wannakhajorn said.

He said using the railway can shorten the transit time from two days by road to 10 to 15 hours.

China and Laos have set the goal of transporting 8 million tonnes of goods per year via the railway by 2025 and increasing that to 15 million tonnes per year by 2030.

Related News

Published : November 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

German Inflation Surges to 6% as ECB insists spike will pass

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping down

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Asia stocks set for steady open as virus fear ebbs

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Bitcoin stages bounceback following brutal Black-Friday selloff

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Latest News

German Inflation Surges to 6% as ECB insists spike will pass

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Covid-19 cases in Asean surpass 14 million.

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Vaccine is Merriam-Websters word of the year for 2021

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Tiger Woods admits his days as a full-time pro golfer are over after car crash

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.