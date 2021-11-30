Tue, November 30, 2021

BTS Group World Class Sustainability Industry Leader

Ranking first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Industry for two consecutive years.

BTS Group has been selected as DJSI member for the fourth consecutive year, ranking first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Industry for two consecutive years, as well as the inclusion in the 2021 THSI list, containing listed companies that operate sustainable businesses with outstanding efficiency in all dimensions.

Published : November 30, 2021

