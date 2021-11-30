Baht strengthens but Omicron worries may pull it down again

Poon said that the baht might weaken because foreign investors sold short term bonds for 35 billion baht in four days as they tried to cut their loss.

Moreover, the market was worried about the “Omicron” variant of Covid-19 that will affect transportation. It will also affect travelling and the recovery of the tourism sector in Thailand.

According to technical signs in the short term, it also said that the baht is still pressured by weakening factors.

Poon added that investors should speculate the gold price in the short term because the gold price might go up from the worry of the “Omicron” variant. Investors who bought on dips previously will sell the gold which will support the baht to not weaken much more.