OPEC+ meets to debate output boost as virus weighs on price

Frustrated with Riyadh's refusal to speed up the revival of supplies halted during the pandemic, U.S. President Joe Biden co-ordinated a multinational release of more than 50 million barrels from emergency oil stockpiles, which was announced on Nov 23.

The move prompted the 23-nation OPEC+ alliance to contemplate retaliating by calling off its next output increase, a 400,000 barrel-a-day tranche scheduled for January. When the new virus offshoot triggered a 12% price rout in London on Friday, the group's inclination toward a pause only hardened.

"This seems precisely the scenario that the pause option was designed for when the producer group announced their phased increase plan in July," said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Internal research by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries suggests that world markets will be inundated with a 3 million barrel-a-day surplus during the first quarter. The excess could be as much as 4.8 million barrels a day in a more pessimistic scenario for demand.

With the outlook deteriorating, 18 of 25 traders, analysts and brokers in global survey by Bloomberg News predicted that OPEC+ will defer the production boost. That could certainly fit the ethos of Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who has repeatedly opted for caution in restarting halted production.

"Bottom line is, I expect OPEC+ to vigorously defend the supply balance they have worked hard to restore since last year," said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore.

Traders have even speculated that OPEC+ could reduce rather than increase supplies if crude prices -- which were up 4% at about 6 a.m. in New York -- deepen their downturn. Such a move would run the risk of straining Riyadh's already-fraught relationship with Washington. A recent U.S. diplomatic visit to the region suggests the two sides are seeking to cool tensions.

"We cannot entirely rule out that Prince Abdulaziz pulls another rabbit out of the hat given his affinity for surprise endings," said Croft.

Proceedings began on Wednesday at 1 p.m. London time, when the 13 OPEC members convened online. That will be followed by a meeting of their analytical body -- the Joint Technical Committee -- a few hours after. The full OPEC+ alliance is due to gather virtually on Thursday.

"Iraq's position toward continuing the release of 400,000 barrels a day, or pausing it, depends on what OPEC will decide in its meeting," the country's oil minister told the Iraq news agency.