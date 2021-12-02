Covid is set to cost the tourism industry $1.6 trillion this year. Omicron could make it worse.

Revenue from global tourism and arrivals rebounded this year to some extent from 2020, while remaining below 2019 levels before the pandemic battered the sector, the United Nations World Tourism Organization said in a report published this week. Last year, the direct economic loss in tourism was about $2.0 trillion.

"Uneven vaccination rates around the world and new Covid-19 strains could impact the already slow and fragile recovery," the U.N. body also warned.

Weeks before the spread of omicron, a wave of coronavirus infections had already prompted closures and curfews in much of Europe. Warnecke, from the German hotel association, described the new variant as "another bad news," although he added it was too early to predict its full impact on hotels before it is clear how it interacts with existing vaccines.

For Golden Tours, a London tour operator that takes visitors to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - where fans can see the sets from the Harry Potter films - trips are still going ahead but cancellations have started streaming in, according to office supervisor Frank Jacobs.

Britain's high vaccination rates and the lifting of restrictions - including a mask mandate that has just come back - led to a rise in bookings since the summer and an expectation of booming business for the Christmas holidays, he added. "We had December completely booked up," he said. "But now since last week, everything is changing."

Berlin also saw "massive cancellations" in the last two weeks, according to Thomas Lengfelder, head of the city's hotel and restaurant association. Employees were "once again very unsettled" about the possibility of a new lockdown cutting back work, he said, and called for the ramping up of vaccinations.

Still, some businesses remain optimistic about their Christmas prospects.

For Le Meurice hotel in Paris, as well as others the Dorchester Collection oversees in Rome, London and Los Angeles, omicron has yet to hit holiday bookings beyond a "slight" uptick in cancellations. "So far, despite news of the new variant, the end of this year is still looking positive for us," the hotel operator said in an email. "2021 has definitely been a better year than 2020 and should remain so."