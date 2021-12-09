Translucia Metaverse Hosts "Metaverse Unlimited",a Global Forum with 10 Top Gurus

Pat Pataranutaporn, or "PP", is a leading Thai researcher on the world stage. He is the first Thai in 20 years to be selected as a Graduate Research Assistant in the MIT Media Lab, one of the world’s most innovative university laboratories, behind various inventions and ideas. PP is studying devices with NASA that help control substances and metabolic system in the body to give superhuman efficiency without special supplements or injections. His research interests include monitoring human biology during entry into the Metaverse. He has also consulted on film production projects for Netflix. PP is another star of the forum on the topic “Meta Me: Bio-Digital Symbiosis for Human Enhancement”.

Fans of director James Cameron's Avatar will have a unique opportunity to meet Mr. Alain Chesnais, the data analytics and computer graphics specialist behind Maya 3D, the program used to create scenes in the movie. He is a team leader at top graphics company Alias/wavefront and won an Academy award in 2003. He is now a software engineering consultant for Amazon and leading technology companies for unveiling their technology roadmaps. Also, Ms. Jeanne Lim, Co-Founder & CEO of Being AI, will present on “Better with AI: the Positive Future of How Humans Interact with Technology”.

For forum’s second day will address social and economic dimensions of the Metaverse. Leading researchers such as Stanford University's Mr. Jeremy Bailenson will examine how VR can enhance life with “VR for a Better World: How Virtual Experience Transforms Empathy, Environmental Conservation, Education and Health”.

Mr. David Bray, a strategy executive hailed by Business Insider as one of the leading Americans under 40, will reveal the strategic big picture on economic opportunities with “A Fireside Chat on How Metaverse Technologies Can Improve Lives, Communities, and Our Global Connections”. Ms. Ashley Casovan, an AI expert working for the World Economic Forum, will talk about creating rules in the virtual world.

This very special forum will conclude with a guest who has applied the Metaverse in his work as a celebrated architect. Mr. Shajay Bhooshan is from the global architecture studio Zaha Hadid Architects. He is the co-founder of ZHACODE, which created the Unconfined (2017) collection with a “Universal Everything” concept for Samsung focused on design, technology, and user experience. The unique digital setup live streamed at the Chicago Architecture Biennial in November. He will present “Designing for the New World: Urban Transformation in Metaverse and Beyond”. Thai student Saenawee Chatameteewong "Knot", co-founder of Design Synthesis, will then talk about “Encoded Environment: How Computational Design Reimagines Architecture, Engineering, and Construction through the Metaverse”.

