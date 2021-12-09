Siam Piwat launches OneSiam app

She said the platform would link customers with the company’s domestic and overseas partners covering more than 13 industries, such as tourism, finance, insurance, medication, aviation and digital assets.
“This move is aimed at creating a global ecosystem to enable the company and its partners worldwide to grow together on a digital platform,” she said.
The app will provide customers four universes of experiences:
1. Universe of shopping experiences: products from over 1,000 premium and luxury brands are available on the platform.
2. Universe of co-created communities: over 3,000 pieces of content are ready to attract customers each month, such as lifestyle, healthcare, travel and sports.
3. Universe of infinite rewards: various loyalty programmes using Viz Coin are available to boost customers’ shopping experience both onsite and online.
4. Universe of unlimited experiences: next year, customers can use the application to perform transactions related to digital assets and utilities.
In addition, Siam Piwat is planning to cooperate with several experts in connecting the real world with metaverse to provide added shopping experiences to customers.
Published : December 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
