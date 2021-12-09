Siam Piwat launches OneSiam app

“This move is aimed at creating a global ecosystem to enable the company and its partners worldwide to grow together on a digital platform,” she said.

The app will provide customers four universes of experiences:

1. Universe of shopping experiences: products from over 1,000 premium and luxury brands are available on the platform.

2. Universe of co-created communities: over 3,000 pieces of content are ready to attract customers each month, such as lifestyle, healthcare, travel and sports.

3. Universe of infinite rewards: various loyalty programmes using Viz Coin are available to boost customers’ shopping experience both onsite and online.

4. Universe of unlimited experiences: next year, customers can use the application to perform transactions related to digital assets and utilities.