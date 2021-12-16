Marriott Bonvoy Draws 2021 To a Close With Gratitude

"Our global 'Power of Travel' campaign that launched earlier this year was a reminder on the transformative power of travel. People around the world were invited to join the conversation and connect with one another by sharing their memories of how travel makes them feel to reignite the spirit of travel," said Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "We continue to leverage and tell that story as the year comes to a close, highlighting the travels that we miss but yet still are thankful for the many indelible memories."

To take part in #TravelMakesUsThankful, simply

1. Search for the 'Travel Makes Us' filter on Instagram stories, under 'Browse Effects' and save the filter on your device

2. Follow the dance partner and record the best gratitude dance

3. Post it on Instagram or Facebook as a video post (accounts must be public).

4. Add a caption highlighting reasons for being grateful this year

5. Include hashtags #TravelMakesUsThankful and #MarriottBonvoy

Videos posted on Instagram and Facebook will be featured on digital walls across selected properties in Asia Pacific.

Putting people first has always been at the core of Marriott International and despite another challenging year, our associates rallied together to support one another. Amongst the many initiatives, the company mobilized the Asia Pacific Disaster Relief Fund to support in-need associates across the region. As borders gradually reopen and with economic recovery underway, Marriott International continues is commitment to good travel and supporting communities in which it operates.