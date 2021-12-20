CP Foods forestation project received recognition from Low Emission Support Scheme  

The CPF Rak Ni-Ves, Pasak Watershed, Khao Phraya Doen Thong Project, a reforestation project of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, received a letter of recognition from Low Emission Support Scheme : LESS, initiated by the Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) as the project can remove greenhouse gas (GHG) of 18,807.300 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

This is the first year that the CPF Rak Ni-Ves, Pasak Watershed, Khao Phraya Doen Thong Project has participated in TGO's assessment. Currently, 1,500 rai of natural reproduction promotion zone has been certified. The other areas will participate in LESS in the next phase.

TGO also certified 57 farms and factories of CP Foods for their efforts in promoting tree planting at workplace, storing 3,448.445 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.