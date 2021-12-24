China to fall short on promises to U.S. as trade deal ends

The increase in imports was overwhelmed by the pandemic-induced surge in exports going the other way, undermining the attempt to secure more balanced trade between the world's two biggest economies. That puts China on track for a record trade surplus with the U.S. this year -- selling $358 billion more in goods than it bought in the first 11 months of this year.

"Since the agreement came into effect, China has striven to overcome multiple negative effects brought about by epidemic shocks, the global economic recession and the blockage of the supply chain, and pushed for the two sides to jointly implement the deal," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

"We hope the U.S. can create a good atmosphere and conditions for the two sides to expand trade cooperation," he added, saying their communication lines were currently normal.