Tesla halts use of video games in moving cars amid safety probe

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company in the past has touted potential safety benefits of its advanced driver-assistance system, Autopilot, comparing its performance to driving overall.

But federal regulators worry that in-car distractions paired with systems that introduce automation will encourage drivers to take their eyes off the road. And Autopilot's performance is not directly comparable to regular driving because the system consists of primarily highway-only features.

A second system, called Full Self-Driving, is a software beta available to a more limited group of thousands of testers - and is intended to be used on city and residential streets.

NHTSA opened a probe this summer into Autopilot over crashes involving a dozen parked emergency vehicles while the system was activated. The agency also asked Tesla and other car-makers, along with manufacturers of self-driving vehicles, to report on many crashes involving autonomous and advanced-driver assistance systems within a day of learning of the incidents.

Sanchez said this week that NHTSA had opened its 580,000-vehicle probe into in-car gaming because of concerns about driver distraction.

"NHTSA based its decision on reports that Tesla's gameplay functionality is visible from the driver's seat and can be enabled while driving the vehicle," she said, noting that "no commercially available motor vehicles today can drive themselves."