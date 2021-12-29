Mexico to stop exporting oil in 2023 in self-sufficiency quest

Last month, the Mexican company sold abroad slightly more than one million daily barrels, according to Pemex data.

The export reduction will come as Pemex increases its domestic crude processing, which will reach 1.51 million barrels a day in 2022 and 2 million daily barrels in 2023, Romero said. The Mexican driller will plow all of its production into its six refineries, including a facility under construction in the southeastern state of Tabasco and another one being bought near Houston, Texas. This plant is considered part of Mexico's refining system even if located across the U.S. border.

Asian refineries, which account for more than a quarter of Mexican crude exports, are expected to bear the brunt of the export cuts. The reductions are expected to hit refiners in South Korea and India the hardest, with smaller cuts seen to buyers in the U.S. and Europe, as Pemex backtracks on earlier plans to diversify away from the U.S. market.