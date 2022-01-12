LPG prices, Khlong Saen Saep boat fares expected to rise

It said the Energy Policy and Planning Office had initially come out with guidelines to raise the LPG price three times until the latter part of this year: from 318 baht per 15-kilogram tank to 333 baht, then 348 baht and subsequently 363 baht.

“It is up to the Energy Policy Administration Committee, which consists of Energy, Finance, Transport, Commerce and Industry ministries and the National Economic and Social Development Council to ensure that the decision will cause as less of an impact as possible on the public,” the Energy Ministry said.

The Energy Policy Administration Committee recently decided to maintain the LPG price at 318 baht per 15-kilogram tank until March 31 from the previous January 31.

The committee also asked PTT to consider reducing the LPG price for state welfare cardholders until March 31.