Thu, January 13, 2022

business

LPG prices, Khlong Saen Saep boat fares expected to rise

As if a rise in pork and egg prices is not enough, the public are set to feel further pain as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices and Khlong Saen Saep boat services fares are also expected to rise soon.

The Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that moves to consider increasing the LPG price was troublesome as the cost of living is rising, what with pork and eggs becoming more expensive.

It said the Energy Policy and Planning Office had initially come out with guidelines to raise the LPG price three times until the latter part of this year: from 318 baht per 15-kilogram tank to 333 baht, then 348 baht and subsequently 363 baht.

“It is up to the Energy Policy Administration Committee, which consists of Energy, Finance, Transport, Commerce and Industry ministries and the National Economic and Social Development Council to ensure that the decision will cause as less of an impact as possible on the public,” the Energy Ministry said.

The Energy Policy Administration Committee recently decided to maintain the LPG price at 318 baht per 15-kilogram tank until March 31 from the previous January 31.

The committee also asked PTT to consider reducing the LPG price for state welfare cardholders until March 31.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said Krobkrua Khonsong’s move to raise its Khlong Saen Saep boat fares starting with 9 baht in 2020 was in line with the Marine Department's announcement as the company had suffered heavy losses during the Covid-19 crisis.

“After Krobkrua Khonsong kept its boat service fares stable for 636 days, the company said on January 7 that it would raise fares by 1 baht from January 14,” Atirat added.

Published : January 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

