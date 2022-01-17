Steps taken to ensure ASF does not affect Thai pork exports

Sorawit said Thailand is adhering to the following regulations:

• For countries that do not have strict controls, the department will ensure all pork products are ASF free by testing pigs before they are slaughtered and conducting random tests on finished products.

• In line with OIE regulations, all ready-to-eat pork products will be cooked at 70 degrees Celsius for at least 30 minutes or fermented with salt and dried for at least six months. Sausage casing will be fermented with salt, saline solution or phosphate salt for at least 30 days.

• For countries that have tight regulations on pork import, the department will negotiate with relevant agencies so Thailand can continue exporting. For instance, Singapore’s regulations say that pork-exporting countries must be safe from ASF for at least three months.

• The department will also study pork export based on importers’ regulations and other factors such as the Covid-19 situation.