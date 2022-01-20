Ajinomoto introduces nutrient profiling menu system in bid to improve consumers’ health

The Nutrient Profiling System for Menus (ANPS-M) was presented at a recent annual meeting of the Japanese Society of Public Health.

The group also plans to promote the development and implementation of ANPS-M overseas, such as in Asean, including Thailand, and Latin America as a system that accommodates the local food culture of each country and region.

As interest in improving nutrition has grown around the world, global food companies have introduced nutrient profiling systems as methods for assessing the amount of nutrients contained in food on a scientific basis in order to express its nutritional quality in an easy-to-understand manner.

The newly developed ANPS-M addresses that issue and makes it possible to assess the nutritional values of dishes prepared with seasoning, including providing clarity on nutritional issues, thereby informing how to improve nutrition by supporting a reduction of salt and fat and optimising protein and vegetable intake without compromising on taste, Ajinomoto said in a press release.

Furthermore, the group will utilise this system to help consumers eat nutritionally well-balanced meals, it said.

“Ajinomoto will continue contributing to comfortable lifestyles and extending healthy life expectancies for people around the world as it strives to become a company that helps resolve food and health issues, which reflect our core business as we adhere to the principle of 'Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Values’,” it added.