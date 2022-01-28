4% growth forecast as consumer spending, tourist arrivals show upward trend

This forecast is based on the 1.2 per cent boost to the economy, as the last quarter of 2021 saw an estimated 0.9-1.3 per cent expansion, ministry spokesman Pornchai Theeravet, who also doubles as the Fiscal Policy Office director, said on Friday.

Thailand’s growth in the second half of last year was higher than expected as it was propelled by a jump in exports, the government’s stimulus measures, the private sector’s higher consumption and investment expansion, the official said.

The export sector grew by about 19 per cent last year, thanks mainly to the recovery of its trade partners, compared to a 6.5 per cent drop in 2020.