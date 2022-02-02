Baht expected to swing sideways, not strengthen much

Poon put the fluctuation down to current market sentiments. He said if the market is in a risk-on state, then interest in the dollar would fall and the baht would strengthen.

However, there are some risk factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine situation. This might put the market in a risk-off state, which will cause the dollar to advance.

Poon said the baht found support after the gold price went up and reached its key resistance level.

Poon expected the Thai currency to swing sideways and not strengthen much because basic economic factors are not yet in positive territory. However, he said, things may improve now that the government has reopened the country.