Sun, February 13, 2022

business

Baht expected to swing sideways, not strengthen much

The baht opened at 33.18 to the US dollar on Wednesday, strengthening from Tuesday’s closing rate of 33.22.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.10 and 33.25 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon put the fluctuation down to current market sentiments. He said if the market is in a risk-on state, then interest in the dollar would fall and the baht would strengthen.

However, there are some risk factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine situation. This might put the market in a risk-off state, which will cause the dollar to advance.

Poon said the baht found support after the gold price went up and reached its key resistance level.

Poon expected the Thai currency to swing sideways and not strengthen much because basic economic factors are not yet in positive territory. However, he said, things may improve now that the government has reopened the country.

Related News

Baht opens stronger but market sentiments can make it fluctuate

Baht may weaken from volatility, risk-off state of market

Baht opens weaker due to low market sentiment

 

The support level for the Thai currency will be at 33.10 – a level importers are waiting for so they can purchase dollars. Meanwhile, the baht’s resistance level will be from 33.40 to 33.50 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he added.

Related News

Published : February 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

NokAir to start flying from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket later this year

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021-2022 a sparkling success

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Beijing Olympics ‘makes history’ with virtual meetings featuring holograms

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanettee fires brilliant eagle to stay on top at Thailand Mixed

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.