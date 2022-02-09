Apec Summit to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre

The meeting also selected the Royal Thai Navy’s auditorium as the venue for hosting the gala dinner for Apec leaders and their spouses.

The QSNCC has been closed for renovation for four years and it is scheduled to reopen on September 10 to host the Apec Summit.

Its space has been increased five times to 280,000 square metres.

The new QSNCC will have two large exhibition halls with more than 45,000 square metres of space, two large convention and seminar halls with over 10,000 square metres of space. The QSNCC also will have 50 small meeting rooms and its parking space can accommodate more than 2,700 vehicles. The convention centre also will have a passage linked to the subway to make it convenient for visitors coming to the centre.