Mon, February 14, 2022

business

Apec Summit to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre

The government has selected the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) as the venue for holding the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit this year.

The decision was made during Wednesday’s meeting of a national panel in charge of making preparations for the summit of Apec members. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Chayatham Promsorn, permanent secretary at the Transport Ministry.

The meeting also selected the Royal Thai Navy’s auditorium as the venue for hosting the gala dinner for Apec leaders and their spouses.

The QSNCC has been closed for renovation for four years and it is scheduled to reopen on September 10 to host the Apec Summit.

Its space has been increased five times to 280,000 square metres.

Apec Summit to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre The new QSNCC will have two large exhibition halls with more than 45,000 square metres of space, two large convention and seminar halls with over 10,000 square metres of space. The QSNCC also will have 50 small meeting rooms and its parking space can accommodate more than 2,700 vehicles. The convention centre also will have a passage linked to the subway to make it convenient for visitors coming to the centre.

Related News

Published : February 09, 2022

Related News

THAI seeks 25-billion-baht to pay off some debts ahead of rehab plan

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Thai car market suffering from stalled EV promotion package as buyers delay

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

FIGHTING CANCER IN THAILAND | Roche | The Nation Talk EP. 27

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Bangkok marks Valentine’s with unique marriage registration events

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Treatment for severe Covid still free after March 1: NHSO

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Sausage factories in Chonburi, Ayutthaya shut after consumers fall ill

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.