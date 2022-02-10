QSNCC vows to make Thailand proud as host of Apec Summit

The QSNCC was on Wednesday selected as the summit venue by a committee making preparations for the summit. The QSNCC is operated by the NCC Management & Development Co Ltd (NCC).
NCC president Sakchai Pattarapreechakul said the firm felt honoured after its convention centre was picked as the venue for the Apec Summit.
“We are delighted and honoured to have been entrusted by the Apec organising team of the Thai government that has chosen our full range of meetings and events solutions,” he said.
The old QSNCC was closed four years ago with the old building demolished and a new one built to be more luxurious and advanced.
The new QSNCC is scheduled to reopen in September.
Sakchai expressed confidence that the new QSNCC is ready to welcome delegates from all the 21 economies and beyond to Thailand, and will support Apec to host the meetings under the Apec 2022 theme of “Open. Connect. Balance”.
He said the centre has cutting-edge technology and complete facilities in line with standards of global top event venues in other countries, so it will be able to accommodate all types of events, whether they are online conferences or hybrid meetings.
He added that the new QSNCC has a unique identity, along with the architecture and landscape architecture that is beautiful, outstanding and harmonised with the surrounding areas to exhibit a perfect combination of Thai and international characteristics.
“With the knowledge, expertise, and experience in the business of our professional team, we are certain that the upgraded QSNCC will provide excellent services to the conference organisers and participants of Apec 2022,” Sakchai added.
He said the new QSNCC will be the first convention centre in Thailand that can break through the limitations in the event organising activities. With flexible space design and modern construction techniques, the long-span truss structure or the absence of columns helps create greater space within the building.
This allows the centre to have a large hall of 22,500 square metres on the ground floor and the second floor to accommodate all types of events. With a total event space of 78,500 square metres, the centre provides two large conference halls with nearly 10,000 square metres and additional 50 flexible meeting rooms apart from the two large exhibition halls with over 45,000 square metres.
It also provides 2,700 indoor parking spaces. To make it convenient for participants of events at the centre, the QSNCC also has direct access to the subway.
To facilitate online conferences smoothly, the QSNCC was built with infrastructure to accommodate the use of high-speed internet in Thailand. Currently the max broadband speed in Thailand is 2 Gbps but the centre has prepared infrastructure to use 6 Gbps max speed in the future, Sakchai added.
The building is also equipped with touchless access system and the centre uses an intelligence event platform management system for controlling the use of space. It is also equipped with top-level security technology.
He said the new QSNCC will definitely live up to its theme of “the ultimate inspiring world-class event platform for all” and it will become a new event destination contributing to Thailand’s economic growth.
He added that the QSNCC is the first and only convention centre that has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver certification. The use of environmentally friendly construction materials by adopting 25 per cent of recycled products and 75 per cent of recyclable products, solar cells, and energy-saving devices constitute sustainable management.
Published : February 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
