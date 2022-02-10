QSNCC vows to make Thailand proud as host of Apec Summit

NCC president Sakchai Pattarapreechakul said the firm felt honoured after its convention centre was picked as the venue for the Apec Summit.

“We are delighted and honoured to have been entrusted by the Apec organising team of the Thai government that has chosen our full range of meetings and events solutions,” he said.

The old QSNCC was closed four years ago with the old building demolished and a new one built to be more luxurious and advanced.

The new QSNCC is scheduled to reopen in September.

Sakchai expressed confidence that the new QSNCC is ready to welcome delegates from all the 21 economies and beyond to Thailand, and will support Apec to host the meetings under the Apec 2022 theme of “Open. Connect. Balance”.

He said the centre has cutting-edge technology and complete facilities in line with standards of global top event venues in other countries, so it will be able to accommodate all types of events, whether they are online conferences or hybrid meetings.