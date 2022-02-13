Thai car market suffering from stalled EV promotion package as buyers delay

Krisada Uttamote, president of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, said the car market is currently under pressure as customers delay orders of cars while they wait for the government's EV promotion package.

He called the package a good idea, saying it was required to boost low demand for EVs after sales of just 1,900 in 2021.

Pongsak Lertrudeewattanawong, vice president of MG Sales (Thailand), said customers in both the electric and internal combustion engine car markets are waiting for the government's EV promotion package.

He added that even though EV sales are not high, the volume of EVs currently available could not meet demand from customers.

"We believe that this package will help stimulate the market, but confusion over the package details is affecting customers' decisions to purchase new cars," he said.

Car sales in all segments rose to 67,000 in January, up 21 per cent from the same period last year. However, sales increased from a low base due to the Covid-19 crisis last year.