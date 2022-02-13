THAI seeks 25-billion-baht to pay off some debts ahead of rehab plan

The airline has negotiated a longer repayment period and revolving credit line along with quarterly interest payment with five private financial institutions and 87 cooperatives who are owed 45 billion baht.

The new loan will be taken under the following conditions:

• The interest rate must not exceed the annual minimum loan rate (MLR).

• The loan period should be set at no less than six years with semi-annual debt repayments starting in the third year.

• Expenses related to the loan and other conditions should be based on a mutual agreement between THAI and the creditors.

• The loan granter will have the right to buy THAI stocks worth the loan amount at 2.55 baht per share from the par value of 10 baht per share.