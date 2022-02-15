Bangkok’s Narai Hotel set to make way for 'An Oasis'

The 54-year hotel will make way for “An Oasis,” expected to come up in four years, said Nathee Nithivasin who runs the hotel.
The young businessman, who has inherited the family business, on Tuesday unveiled several projects while reminiscing his fond childhood memories of the 465-room Narai Hotel.
After the completion of construction of the new hotel approximately in four years, Nathee said they would implement the idea of serving communities in Silom area under the concept "Be Part of Everyone's Community", by providing communal public areas which can be utilised by non-guests while other nearby plots are rented at low rates to small-sized businesses.
The new design and room patterns would remain similar to the current version on the lower floors to maintain the vintage atmosphere, while the upper sections of the hotel would be more luxurious, said Nathee, who is a third-generation member of the family business. He said the original Narai statue will be installed at a new shrine in an area where the public can pay obeisance.
He said the "An Oasis" project will be implemented to make the new hotel a key attraction and hospitality service at the heart of Bangkok, in order to maintain its motto of “One of The Best of Bangkok”, which it has followed for 54 years.
Nathee, as a member of Narai Hotel Co Ltd's board, has run the business since 2008. He said he remembered every corner of the 12-story hotel since his childhood, reliving many impressive moments during the past period – the first revolving restaurant and the Narai Pizzeria, which was the first Italian gourmet served in Thailand.
Narai Pizzeria, which now operates under the name Peperoni Hall, has provided around 3.55 million servings, he said. There are many Narai Pizzeria outlets serving at many locations in Bangkok.
Narai Ballroom had served as a key attraction for hosting weddings while more than 15.1 million guests had stayed through more than 7.5 million check-ins, he said, adding the Rabiang Thong Restaurant, which started serving one of the very first international buffets in Thailand, has catered to around 30 million customers.
Nathee said there were two major inspirations behind the use of the name Narai – the first, in honour of King Narai The Great of the Ayutthaya period, and second in honour of God Narai, one of the forms and names of Lord Vishnu and considered the Supreme being in the Vaishnavism sect of Hinduism.
The demolition of the current Narai Hotel will begin after February 18, after a farewell party for current and former staff, before the current operation formally ceases.
Published : February 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022