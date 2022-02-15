Bangkok’s Narai Hotel set to make way for 'An Oasis'

The 54-year hotel will make way for “An Oasis,” expected to come up in four years, said Nathee Nithivasin who runs the hotel.



The young businessman, who has inherited the family business, on Tuesday unveiled several projects while reminiscing his fond childhood memories of the 465-room Narai Hotel.

After the completion of construction of the new hotel approximately in four years, Nathee said they would implement the idea of serving communities in Silom area under the concept "Be Part of Everyone's Community", by providing communal public areas which can be utilised by non-guests while other nearby plots are rented at low rates to small-sized businesses.