IMF chief says repercussions of Ukraine situation pose "significant economic risks"

"This week's events in Ukraine are a matter of grave concern - first and foremost due to the human toll and suffering of ordinary people," Georgieva said in a statement.

"The conflict is also having a serious economic impact, which will worsen the longer it continues," she said, noting that this crisis comes at a "delicate" time, when the global economy is recovering from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and "threatens to undo some of that progress."

The IMF chief said she met earlier in the day with IMF Executive Board to brief Executive Directors on the initial assessment of the unfolding situation, and as the situation in Ukraine evolves, the multilateral lender will continue to discuss with the authorities how it can best assist them.