Experts shed light on how Thailand can use Metaverse for tourism, business and education

He said initially a pilot project will be created to promote two minor provinces, adding that the picture will be clearer in two months.

Pathom Indarodom, vice president of the Digital Council of Thailand, said though the country’s digital infrastructure is as good as any other nation, Thailand is still ranked 53 among 65 countries when it comes to preparing for the future.

He blamed this on Thai people’s lack of interest in learning new things and adopting new technology for application in the business sector.

Pathom said Thailand is still in the Metaverse 1.0 era when we have to wear heavy virtual reality (VR) glasses, yet companies like Elon Musk’s Neuralink have broken barriers by creating an interface between the human brain and computers.

He said very soon everything in the real world will be available in the virtual world and people will be able to enter the Metaverse without any equipment.

However, he said, he was worried about Thailand’s inability to compete with other countries due to local people’s attitude towards the digital world.

Blockchain Prime Holding’s co-founder Pongbol Iemvicharana lauded the development of the Social Bureau: Decentralised Justice System, saying the Metaverse will make it difficult to identify people and will open the door to hacking. With this justice system in place, the bureau can hunt down culprits and punish them, but he said, information should be made available to the public as well. This way, he said, the public can have data in hand and protect themselves when conducting transactions.

Trikun Srihongse, country manager for Zipmex, said his company’s goal is to revolutionise investment in digital assets for decentralised financial services. They will apply blockchain and crypto technology to access finances more easily, while NFTs (non-fungible assets) will play a bigger role once the Metaverse has grown.