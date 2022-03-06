PWO to build warehouses in Myanmar for distribution of Thai products

This is the first PWO warehouse to be set up outside Thailand since the agency was established in 1955.

The new PWO warehouses in Myanmar, to be used to distribute consumer products exported from Thailand, will not just boost Thai exports but also give Thai exporters a competitive edge, Kriangsak said. The new warehouses will also help Thai online sellers penetrate the Myanmar market, he added.

Apart from Myanmar, the agency is also looking to set up warehouses in other countries and is in the midst of negotiations with China, India and countries in the Middle East.

Kriangsak explained that these warehouses aim to meet deliveries in time, so Thai exporters have an edge over their competitors from other countries. He added that logistical link-ups and warehouses in other countries will also help PWO overcome its cumulative losses.