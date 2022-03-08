No more A&W root beer floats in Thailand if negotiations fall through

The source said A&W has been suffering losses from the many lockdowns and changing behaviour of consumers. Most A&W branches are inside shopping malls, which were closed for long periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, another source said three big food chains are in talks with Global Consumer about the purchase of the A&W franchise. The source added that this deal may be worth around 500 million baht and could be concluded within this month.

According to Global Consumer’s annual report, A&W outlets in Thailand suffered losses of more than 70 million baht in 2021 alone.