Commerce Ministry aims to hook Taiwanese shoppers with TopThai online store

Phusit said the cooperation with PChome will open Taiwan’s constantly expanding online market to Thai exporters and manufacturers. Its online retail market, for instance, expanded 14.75 per cent last year.

Phusuit said PChome is the most popular online trading platform in Taiwan.

The TopThai store is aimed at creating a “good perception” of Thai products among Taiwanese shoppers, the director-general said.

He said the DITP and PChome have teamed up to select fashion brands with "good quality" and "good design" to sell on TopThai.

The products are considered to belong to the so-called Bio-Circular-Green Economy as they are considered to be environmentally friendly.