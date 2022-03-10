Commerce Ministry aims to hook Taiwanese shoppers with TopThai online store

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the new online outlet is called TopThai Store and it has been launched on the PChome platform in Taiwan.
Phusit said the cooperation with PChome will open Taiwan’s constantly expanding online market to Thai exporters and manufacturers. Its online retail market, for instance, expanded 14.75 per cent last year.
Phusuit said PChome is the most popular online trading platform in Taiwan.
The TopThai store is aimed at creating a “good perception” of Thai products among Taiwanese shoppers, the director-general said.
He said the DITP and PChome have teamed up to select fashion brands with "good quality" and "good design" to sell on TopThai.
The products are considered to belong to the so-called Bio-Circular-Green Economy as they are considered to be environmentally friendly.
He said the DITP expects more than 50 Thai brands to sell their products on the platform.
The managing director of PChome (Thailand) said Taiwanese like to visit Thailand and they are aware of Thai goods but the opening of the online store will promote Thai goods “much more”.
Digital Marketing Office director Chanthaphan Panchamanon said TopThai is the sixth store the DITP has opened on online platforms abroad.
He said the DITP had earlier launched two TopThai stores in China on Tmall.com and the Tmall Global platform, one TopThai Store on India’s Bigbasket.com, one on Amazon.com in the US and one on Klangthai.com in Cambodia.
Chanthaphan said the DITP would invite Thai manufacturers to meet PCHome (Thailand) representatives on March 29 for a discussion so that their goods can be selected for sale on the platform.
The online store is interested in house decorations, fashions, dried foods and dried fruits, he added.
Published : March 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
