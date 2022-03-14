Thailand seeks China’s green light for use of high-speed train to deliver durian

Rachada said the Thai government asked Beijing to give privileges to durian exporters with GMP-Plus and Covid-free certificates. She said so far only 400 durian exporters have received training and earned the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-Plus and Covid-free certificates.

The spokeswoman said exporst of fruit to China have been affected by China’s zero-Covid policy and several ministries have been trying to hold talks with China so that fruit shipped from Thailand do not get damaged in the long checking process of Chinese authorities.

“The government has never ceased its efforts to solve issues related to the shipping of fruit to China since the Covid-19 pandemic began,” Rachada said.

“The Agriculture, Commerce and Foreign ministries are joining hands to coordinate with China to solve the issue of bottlenecks at Chinese checkpoints.”

She added that the Thai side had also proposed to China to hold a joint meeting between Thailand, China, Laos and Vietnam to settle on a common protocol for speeding up fruit exports and imports.

The Thai side would propose a green lane at each border checkpoint to speed up clearance of fruit to avoid damage, she added.

She said the exports of fruit were valued at Bt91 billion in 2020 and the value increased to Bt160 billion in 2021 because the government has been trying to solve all issues related to Covid restrictions.

The spokeswoman added that the Agriculture and Commerce ministries are now eyeing fruit markets in the Middle East, such as in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Last week, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on held a meeting with the UAE trade minister to allow Thailand to export more agricultural products and foods to the Middle East country, the spokeswoman added.