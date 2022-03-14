Agriculture, Commerce ministries call talks over soaring price of corn

“Corn farmers are happy but those who raise animals are not because their costs have increased,” he added.

The permanent secretaries will seek a solution that will please both corn farmers and livestock farmers.

“The meeting will discuss all the facts regarding animal feed manufacturing, including costs. They will also discuss measures to bring down the cost of raising livestock,” Jurin said.

The minister noted that corn is one of three main raw materials in animal feed, the other two being wheat and dried fish.

He said the price of wheat is surging because Ukraine, a major exporter, has halted exports of the crop following the invasion by Russia late last month.