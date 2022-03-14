Thailand’s regional trade up 9.49% in Jan despite China’s zero-Covid policy

He said China is a large market for Thai fruits, but its zero-Covid policy is far too strict, especially in terms of land transportation.

“Apart from implementing strict measures before closing containers, we have also asked for a special route to be set up to move Thai fruits to China. The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry will be responsible for this issue,” he said.

“The Commerce Ministry, meanwhile, will implement proactive measures to manage fruit supply this year.”

Jurin added that his ministry will accelerate the reopening of borders and will negotiate new routes for trade.

“The China-Laos railway will serve as another route for Thai exports in the future,” he said.