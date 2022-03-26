Property market slumps in South but picks up in Isaan, survey shows

In comparison, provinces in the South have 17,399 properties up for sale, marking a 2.1 per cent drop year on year. The total value of properties has also dropped by 0.9 per cent year on year to 76.29 billion baht.

“Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded the biggest dip in new properties, marking a 60.8 per cent drop year on year, followed by Songkhla, which recorded a 47.8 per cent decrease,” he said.

“The trend in Phuket, however, is improving with 439 new condos and 177 new horizontal units being launched this year, up 74.2 per cent and 3.5 per cent year on year, respectively.”

In terms of properties sold, REIC reckons the South will see 5,495 units bought up this year, up 56.4 per cent year on year. The total value of sold units is also expected to rise 67.7 per cent year on year to 22.9 billion baht.

REIC expects 2,768 houses valued at 10.14 billion baht and 2,727 condos valued at 12.77 billion baht to be sold this year.

The number of unsold properties in the South this year is estimated to hit 15,319 units, down 0.5 per cent year on year. Of these, 9,907 units are houses worth 37.9 billion baht and 5,412 units condos and flats worth 27.7 billion baht.

This year, Phuket is expected to have the highest number of unsold units, followed by Songkhla, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.