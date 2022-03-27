Thai rubber industry wary over European war but expects price to hold up

Athiwee Daengkanit, RAOT’s research and development director, said the price was being supported by the low quantity of rubber in the market as Thailand enters the dry season. Meanwhile, market demand is high, supported by China’s economic stimulus policy and subsiding Covid-19 infections that allowed more Chinese factories to open.

China is by far the biggest market for Thai rubber exports.

Another positive factor was Chinese car sales, which rose 18.7 per cent to 1.74 million units in February from a year earlier, breaking an eight-month slide.

Chinese sales of neighbourhood electric vehicles (NEV) also surged 197.5 per cent in February, raising demand for rubber even higher.