Thailand holds interest rate, as MPC forecasts 3.2% GDP growth

He said the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had not affected the economy as much as other waves, while the sanctions on Russia would push up the prices, but it would not affect the overall recovery.

However, economic growth might get pressured by the shortage of materials in some industries and the increasing cost for both the household and business sectors in the vulnerable group.

He added that the inflation rate might hit 4.9 per cent in 2022 but fall to 1.7 per cent in 2023. The inflation rate could be more than 5 per cent in the second and third quarters of 2022 due to the energy prices and the food costs before decreasing in 2023.

The MPC estimated that the high rate might be pressured by cost-push inflation. Meanwhile, demand-pull inflation is still at a low level as incomes are recovering.