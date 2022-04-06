TAT forecasts THB11 billion spending by tourists during Songkran

He said the travelling and spending would, however, be much lower than the pre-Covid level because the country’s economy had not yet fully recovered and many Thais were wary of the Omicron variant.

The TAT governor said most travellers would likely use their personal vehicles to avoid the chance of contracting the virus and they would spend less than usual during Songkran.

The TAT expects about 754,380 Thais would travel to the Northeast and spend around THB1.3 billion during the Songkran holidays, with average room occupancy of around 55 per cent.