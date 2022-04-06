Thu, April 07, 2022

business

TAT forecasts THB11 billion spending by tourists during Songkran

Thai travellers are expected to make some 3.34 million trips to celebrate Songkran from April 13 to 17 and spend around THB11 billion, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Wednesday.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said occupancy at hotels and resorts around the country during the period was expected to average around 41 per cent.

He said the travelling and spending would, however, be much lower than the pre-Covid level because the country’s economy had not yet fully recovered and many Thais were wary of the Omicron variant.

The TAT governor said most travellers would likely use their personal vehicles to avoid the chance of contracting the virus and they would spend less than usual during Songkran.

The TAT expects about 754,380 Thais would travel to the Northeast and spend around THB1.3 billion during the Songkran holidays, with average room occupancy of around 55 per cent.

The Central region is expected to see average room occupancy of 53 per cent with 735,166 tourists spending around THB1.47 billion.

The TAT said 560,980 Thais would visit the eastern region, ensuring average hotel room occupancy at 41 per cent, and spend about THB2.3 billion.

Some 445,399 tourists are expected to visit the South and spend around THB2.7 million, with average room occupancy at 37 per cent, while 385,468 tourists are expected to travel to the North and spend THB1.35 billion, with average occupancy at 37 per cent.

The TAT governor said Bangkok would see room occupancy of 27 per cent with 458,907 tourists visiting the capital and spending around THB1.8 million during the Songkran holidays.

The governor said Bangkokians are expected to mostly visit tourist destinations near the capital, such as those in Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kanchanaburi and Ayutthaya.

Published : April 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

