Ministry asks operators not to raise product prices

However, the two factors contradict each other because farmers want palm prices to be as high as possible while consumers want the palm oil price to be low.

Therefore, he said, the ministry must “manage a balance” so both sides won't be hit hard. Meanwhile, operators must also be able to conduct business profitably.

Jurin said the palm price is currently 9 to 10 baht per kg while the ministry should push for a 700 per cent increase in exports to achieve a better price. But consumers would have to pay a higher price if the cost increases, he noted.

“The ministry must find a way for operators to be able to continue their business with not too high a profit so consumers will not have to shoulder too much of a burden from the increasing palm oil price," he said.