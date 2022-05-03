Singed by fuel price, Trang fishing boat owners berth their trawlers

He said each boat is manned by some 30 workers and he has to pay the wages in advance.

Subin said each trip needed to return with catches worth at least THB1.5 million to allow him to stay in business but the fishes are increasingly harder to find.

Subin said he had to berth half of his fishing boats, like other owners, because of the high fuel cost.

Even worse, Subin said the catches did not fetch a good price because it seemed consumers do not have much buying power.

Some fishing crew said they fear that their employers would be out of business and they would lose their jobs.

A fish vendor also complained that fishing boats did not return with enough fish for her to buy for reselling in Pattani like she used to earlier. She said she has concerns that fishing boat owners might stop their business because of the rising oil prices.