PTT Group subsidiaries see 24% profit fall in first quarter

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC), IRPC Pcl, Thai Oil, and Global Power Synergy (GPSC) reported their performance to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Analysts on Thursday forecast continued growth in the second quarter, as global fuel prices remain high – above US$100 (THB3,472.50) per barrel.

Kitichan Sirisukarcha, head of retail research at CGS-CIMB Securities (Thailand), said the high global oil prices would boost domestic retail prices.

He said PTTEP and the group’s other oil-related businesses would see increased profits in the second quarter due to higher demand resulting from an economic recovery following Thailand’s reopening.