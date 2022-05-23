Walkout to condemn Russia, support for Thailand still firm: statement

Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand walked out when the Russian representative stood up to deliver a speech at the Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting on Saturday.
This walkout prompted the meeting to wrap up on Sunday without the release of the traditional joint statement from participants.
The two-day meeting was being held at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre in downtown Bangkok.
“We express our unwavering support for Apec and are fully committed to helping Thailand, as Apec chair in 2022, deliver a successful host year,” the joint statement said.
“We are united in our resolve to ensure peace and stability in our region and to uphold international law, recognising these are preconditions for the inclusive and sustainable economic growth for which we strive.
“We condemn in the strongest terms, the unprovoked war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine.”
The statement said the seven Apec nations were gravely concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the threat to global food and energy security caused by Russia’s actions.
The nations said Russia’s invasion has further destabilised the global economy and global supply chains as well as undermined our ability to recover from Covid-19.
The nations also expressed their concern over the volatility in energy markets and underscored the need to promote energy resilience, access and security in the region.
“Similarly, we affirm our commitment to a well-functioning food system, which is critical to our people’s health and well-being and to the success of our economies. A rise in food insecurity, due to Russia’s invasion, is being felt around the world, and disproportionately by the most vulnerable,” the joint statement said.
“Reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order that underpins an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific region, we strongly urge Russia to immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine.”
